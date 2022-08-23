LIME CITY — The township fiscal officer has resigned.
Hannah Nelson gave notice to the trustees on Wednesday, effective Aug. 30.
No reason was given for the resignation, but trustees noted their regret.
During her 14-month tenure, Nelson has started township’s transition to the state Uniform Accounting Network software.
“This will make state audits much easier, because we’ll be using the software the state expects us to use for accounting,” Trustee Bob Mack said.
The UAN is described by the Ohio Auditor of State website as “a financial software package, created by the Auditor of State’s office, to support the accounting, payroll, and financial management activities of local governments in Ohio. It helps public officials apply the required accounting standards to their financial record keeping.”
Trustees immediately began a search for a replacement for Nelson. Administrator Walt Celley said there have already been resumes submitted.
The trustees held a special meeting on Monday for the purpose of personnel hiring in executive session.
Nelson was appointed on June 16, 2021, as a replacement for long-time fiscal officer Shirley Haar and finished the unexpired term, which Haar had won in November 2020.
Haar resigned after 19 years. Simultaneously, Becky Johnson, the township finance secretary, retired after almost 26 years.
Nelson successfully ran for the office in the November 2021 election, as an incumbent. She took elected office April 1. The current term expires March 31, 2024.
If the appointee wanted to run for the seat, the election for township officers is in odd numbered years. All township offices are four-year terms. The next election would be in November 2023, for a full term, assuming office April 1, 2024.