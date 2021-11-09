LIME CITY — The Perrysburg Township Fire Department has been awarded American Heart Association’s Mission Lifeline 2021 EMS Silver Plus Performance Achievement award.
Nine members of the department were on hand for the award, which was given by Sara Hegarty, executive director of the Toledo Processing office of the American Heart Association, at last week’s trustees meeting.
“Perrysburg Township Fire Department is driving improvements in the care and outcomes for STEMI patients. Beyond these basic components of a high-functioning STEMI system of care, Perrysburg Township Fire Department is part of elite group of prehospital agencies in the US focused on not just high-functioning but also high-quality STEMI systems of care,” Hegarty said.
To receive the award the department had to achieve a 75% or higher compliance score for each of four specific EMS heart-related quality measures for 12 months.
The department also had the busiest October on record. There were 158 EMS calls and 26 fire calls, for a total of 184. Of the EMS calls, 39 utilized utilized the Medic 75 backup ambulance. That is the first time that ambulance was required for more than one call per day.
Firefighter Mike Thompson, a 12-year veteran of the township department, was approved for township assistance in attending paramedic school in 2022 at Mercy College. The tuition payment of $6,700 will be covered by the state, but his required time in class, which would interfere with his regular shift will be covered by the township. Four members of the department had previously had similar arrangements including wage or tuition coverage.
The arrangement will be 59 shifts, at a total of 590 hours. Chief Tom Brice noted that Thompson will be covering 16 classes and numerous clinicals on his own time and expense.
“The way I look at it, we’re not covering tuition. I think this is a pretty good use of township money,” Brice said. “He’s not going anywhere. He’s a lifer in this department.”
Past tuition coverage, for two members of the department, was $8,500.
The trustees asked for a signed requirement for Thompson to remain in the department.
Police detectives also released case statistics for September and October, which included $21,713 in forfeited drug occurrence seizures.
Det. Todd Curtis also noted that a considerable amount of time has been spent on catalytic converter thefts, for which the department is collaborating on investigations with local, state and federal agencies.
The list of new cases the detectives are working on includes three sexual assault cases, and four sexual assault investigations, breaking and entering, two fraud by deceptions cases, menacing by stalking, five drug investigations, an overdose death, domestic violence or protection order violations, one felony retail theft case and 22 thefts of parts of motor vehicles.
October had 1,631 total calls, for a year-to-date total of 15,826 calls.
In other business the township approved public auction of surplus property on GovDeals, including seven vehicles, including the 1998 SWAT vehicle and various miscellaneous police equipment.
The maintenance department had a road salt purchase of $54,000 approved for 900 tons of salt.
Additionally, a purchase order of $29,638 was approved for the chip sealing with the Wood County Engineer’s Office.