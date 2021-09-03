LIME CITY — Two Perrysburg Township homes were destroyed by fires on Thursday, and one firefighter was injured.
Perrysburg Township Fire Chief Tom Brice said five fire departments responded.
“The guys were getting beat up pretty good,” Brice said. “They pretty much went from one fire to the next. Both our guys and the city crews had EMS runs during and after the fires. It was a long day, but nobody got hurt bad. That’s the important part. It did take a fair amount of time.”
The township fire department was called in for the first fire, of a residential trailer at 12472 Gloria St., in Perrysburg Heights, at 2:04 p.m.
Brice said that they had an engine and two medic units, but Rossford provided an engine, as did Northwood and the Perrysburg city department.
“It was under control pretty quick, in about 15 minutes,” Brice said.
The state fire marshal and the township fire and police departments are investigating the fire, which started inside one room in the building.
Brice said that the Red Cross came out to provide financial assistance and to help the resident find a new place to live.
The second fire was at a house in the Secor Woods neighborhood, off East River Road. The house was at 105 Secor Woods. It started in a detached garage and spread to the house. The roofs burnt and fell in, and both buildings were a complete loss, Brice said.
All the crews from the first fire moved over to the second, which started at 5:53 p.m. They were joined by an engine from the Maumee Fire Division and had it under control by 7:30 p.m.
The owner had been working on his Toyota Prius in the garage, Brice said.
“The owner was working on it when a fuel leak ignited, and it got away from him pretty quick,” Brice said. “The garage, when we arrived, was fully involved. It had extended into the attic space. We were able to get a knock down on the area of origin, but due to some construction remodeling and different building construction we couldn’t really get access to the attic space in an efficient manner. So quite quickly the attic space took off on us and it became unsafe for crews to operate inside the structure.”
Crews were pulled out of the building and fought the fire externally.
“We then entered a defensive attack mode. We had to put a lot of water on it. It basically burned the roof off the house,” Brice said.
The owner and two firefighters sustained minor injuries. The homeowner refused to go to the hospital, but one of the firefighters was transported to Mercy Perrysburg and released.