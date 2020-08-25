LIME CITY — The Perrysburg Township Fire Department has received a $301,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Trustees approved matching money for the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant program for $301,000. The township is responsible for 5% in matching money, or approximately $14,000, in order to receive the grant.
Fire Chief Tom Brice said the grant will provide funds for self contained breathing apparatus, the full breathing units, “from face masks to tanks,” that firefighters wear when going into hazardous situations.
“It’s vital. It’s one of the most vital pieces of equipment we carry, because it protects the breathing systems for our firefighters. It will provide the best protective equipment available,” Brice said.
Also at the Aug. 19 meeting, a memorandum of understanding approved by the trustees between the Ohio Patrolman’s Benevolent Association changing to 12-hour work shift scheduling effective Sept. 6 through Aug. 31, 2021.
Two new all-wheel drive Durango Pursuit vehicles have been approved by trustees for the police department from Reineke Family Dealerships of North Baltimore for $33,528 each, including the extended warranty. The extra police communications equipment from P&R Communications of Dayton, for the two vehicles will be an additional of $20,000, bringing the combined total cost for the road ready vehicles to be $87,056.
The payment would come from the department drug fund.
The department had also looked at an option for a 4-year lease-to-purchase option for six vehicles at a total cost of $319,380, for four annual payments of $86,264. Each of the vehicles, with the police upgrade electrics packages would have been $53,235.
The leasing option had been previously declined because of the two police levies on the November ballot. The levies are each for five years at 2 mills and 3 mills, with collection starting in 2021.
The police department also had renewal costs approved for the Leads Online Detective Software at $2,128 and Aladtec Scheduling Software at $2,995.
The maintenance department had two purchase orders approved for road work.
A purchase order to Pavement Technology Inc., Westlake, for $22,514 was approved for application of reclamite in the Oakmont subdivision and a purchase order to Zimmerman Paint Company of Fremont was approved for striping on Thompson Road for $8,500.
The recreation department had a purchase order approved for new swings and 42 feet of chains from the Game Time company for $572. This is for swing sets that were donated by Rossford schools.