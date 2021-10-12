LIME CITY — The Perrysburg Township Fire Department had their busiest month in September.
Combined, fire and EMS had 199 calls. There were 165 runs for EMS and 34 for the fire department.
Trustee Bob Mack asked if it was coronavirus related, but fire Chief Tom Brice didn’t attribute it to that alone.
“We do get (COVID) calls, but that’s not it,” Brice said. “It doesn’t seem to be attributable to one thing.”
He pointed out that neighboring fire departments, like Rossford, are also seeing a high number of calls.
In an unrelated billing issue for the fire department, the trustees discussed the Comfort Inn Suites, which has had a “quite a few alarm drops there over the years,” Brice said.
Trustee Gary Britten, Brice and fire inspector Keith Feeney met with the company in September 2020 about their alarm usage volume.
The company has been invoiced for an excessive number of alarms and the bill had gone unpaid.
Management indicated that they were experiencing hard times due to the coronavirus pandemic and had difficulty getting parts and technical attention for the system. They asked for leniency on the bill and the fees were waived.
Another bill, for $1,200 for five false alarms in 30 days, was issued in July. As of September, the bill had not been paid and management again asked for any kind of helpful leniency.
“It has been a problem. It has been a chronic problem for quite some time. In comparison to other hotels in Perrysburg Township, there is a significant difference,” Brice said.
When Britten met with the management last year, they had talked about the possibility of issuing $300 fines directly to hotel patrons who trigger the false alarms.
“That would make a big difference to me if they are collecting that fine. Then they should be using that to pay for your guys’ time,” Britten said.
Brice has asked for an update, but has not received a response.
The issue was tabled until Brice could get an update.
A billing indication on the township website, for alarm drops, was also suggested by Hannah Nelson, township fiscal officer. Updates to the website, including adding the false alarm fee, were discussed by Brice, Nelson and the trustees. They each agreed that the fee will be added to the website.
Brice also met with the Northern Wood County ASR User Group, which also includes Rossford, Lake Township, Northwood and Perrysburg.
A memorandum of understanding was issued for the contract, which will have each community sharing equally in the cost for the system, which will cover system monitoring, software updates, connectivity to the Lucas County Radio System, maintenance and repairs.
The annual fee will be $10,000 for service years 2022-26. The City of Perrysburg will be responsible for paying the annual Motorola Maintenance Support and connectivity fees.
The fee will be equally split in Perrysburg Township between the fire and police, at $5,000 each.
Trustee Joe Schaller asked what the system does.
“In laymen’s terms, it’s a fancy, high-dollar, repeater that basically, when we key up our radios it goes to our site and rebroadcasts it,” Brice said. “It actually stands for Astro Site Repeater.”
In unrelated communications business, portable and mobile radio updates were approved for $14,290 to Motorola and an additional $1,750 for the programming. There will be 34 portable radios and 15 mobile units that need a variety of different types of programming and updates for the fire department. This is the first time an update like this has been done.
Brice indicated that the department intends to eventually be completely off the VHF system and move to the 800 megahertz format.
Also at the meeting, the trustees:
• Heard the Rossford Eagles made a $4,000 donation, their largest ever to the fire department. Both the fire and police departments also wanted to thank Calphalon for a large donation of product.
“They just showed up with a couple pick-up trucks full. It was kind of neat,” Brice said.
• Heard that Saturday’s fire department drive-thru barbecue chicken event starts at 4 p.m; the cost is $10 for half a chicken, mac and cheese, coleslaw and a cookie.
• Heard the maintenance department report current road projects are completed for the year.
At the previous meeting on Sept. 15, the trustees approved a purchase order of $10,482 from Dan’s Truck Equipment for use of a berm belt. Previously the department had done stone spreading on the roads with the salt spreaders, but the berm belt is considered more accurate tool for distribution and the trustees agreed that it did a nicer job.
Year-end road project completions included milling and paving on North and South Bramblewood and Cliffwood roads.