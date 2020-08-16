The Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program will be awarding funds to fire departments in Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District to strengthen their level of preparedness and ability to respond to fire and related hazards.
Jurisdictions receiving grant funding:
Perrysburg Township - $286,666
Delta Community Fire Department - $203,714
Village of Antwerp - $96,261
Highland Township Fire Department - $106,637
“I am pleased to share that fire departments in Delta, Antwerp, Perrysburg Township, and Highland Township will be granted financial assistance to get additional materials and resources that will help them keep the public safe,” said Congressman Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green. “Our first responders put their lives on the line in service to our communities, and we have to make sure they have the tools they need to do their job safely. I am proud to support Ohio’s Fifth District’s fire departments so they can work to prevent and swiftly respond to threats to our health and safety.”