LIME CITY – A retiring township detective will continue working in Wood County.
Det.-Sgt. Todd Curtis has accepted a position with the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office as their investigator. On Jan. 24 he submitted his notice of retirement from the Perrysburg Township Police Department.
“I want to say again that it has been an honor working for Perrysburg Township. It is a fantastic place with a great group of people who serve the township,” Curtis wrote in his letter to the chief. “Also, I am very proud of the current state of our detective division and the reputation we have in the area. It is not easy to think that I will no longer be a working part of this team.”
His last official day will be March 3.
The trustees accepted the retirement and thanked Curtis for his service.
“Our loss is still Wood County’s gain. So there’s a little bit of a happy ending there. He’s done a remarkable job for our department,” Trustee Bob Mack said.
Both he and Trustee Gary Britten related stories about successful investigations led by Curtis.
“Oh, don’t worry, we will find them,” was the regular response from Curtis to some thefts that took place in the township.
“Sure enough, it didn’t take long at all,” Mack said, mentioning a job site theft of electrical wire that the detective recovered.
Curtis also led the state in safety research regarding domestic violence cases.
Sgt. Scott Moskowitz has been appointed as the new department detective.
In other police business, two purchase orders were submitted.
A purchase order for replacement batteries and antennas was approved by trustees, to P&R Communications for $1,223 for the portable radios.
A purchase order for ammunition to Vance’s Law Enforcement for $13,724 was approved.
The department is researching new lockers. The current set was a repurposed set.
In other departmental business, the fire and maintenance departments have been approved for phone ringers in each of their garage bays. The new ringers should allow the phones to be heard when the office is unoccupied. The cost will be $698 for each of the two garages.
The blood drive originally scheduled for January has been rescheduled for June 1, with other previous date was canceled for lack of sufficient staff. Fire Chief Tom Brice said that there is a shortage of phlebotomists. The rescheduled date is June 1 from noon-5 p.m. at the township building.
Invoices for a variety of maintenance, equipment purchases and subscriptions with Perry ProTech, covering the second half of 2021, for $69,227, were approved. Fiscal Officer Hannah Nelson said that this was in line with 2020, for which the previous year was $122,000.
Nelson has also been named as the new treasurer for the Wood County Township Association. The position is a two-year term.
The township submitted certification of maintenance with the Ohio Department of Transportation for 79 miles of roads, as of December. That is the same as certified in 2020.
The board finished with an executive session for the purpose of hiring, without expectation of action until the following meeting.