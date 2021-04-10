LIME CITY — March is the third month in a row for a record number of fire/EMS calls to Perrysburg Township.
Every month this year has brought a progressively larger record number of calls for crews.
Total calls in March were 183, up from 172 in February and 146 in January. The March breakdown had 148 EMS calls and 35 calls for fire. There have been 501 total calls for the year, with 413 EMS calls and 88 calls for the fire department.
Trustee Bob Mack asked if Fire Chief Tom Brice could see a reason for the increase.
“No, I don’t see one. We’ve generally been on an upward trend throughout my career,” Brice said. “I think part of it is people rely on EMS more than they used to. I think some places there’s a lack of primary care. People just don’t have doctors and they wait until they are in dire straits and then call us.”
He said the key for their department is responding as fast as possible.
“Another issue I think that we see is a lot of people are trying to live at home, alone, at an elderly age. I see a fair number of falls from that clientele,” Brice said. “I think (Police) Chief (Mark) Hetrick will agree with me on this, because they are seeing it as well, we are seeing a lot more mental health issues than we ever used to see, by a large amount.”
Two new part-time members were hired for fire/EMS. Colin Drake will be paid $14.79 per hour and Joe Gernheuser will be paid $21.14 per hour.
The trustees also approved use of the fire/EMS Training Room for a Red Cross blood drive in June. A specific date has yet to be determined.
Trustee Gary Britten said that it was consistent with the mission of the service.
A request for $7,000 to cover a new clutch for the fire department’s grass rig, estimated at $6,400, was approved. The vehicle was built in 1996 and Brice said that Brondes Ford said the clutch is “pretty much junk.”
Hetrick received approval to cancel the order for two police cruisers that had not been filled from last year and reappropriate funds for this year.
“Statewide, nobody can get cars,” Hetrick said.
A new order for four Dodge Durango cruisers was approved from John Jones Police Pursuit Vehicles dealership of Indiana totalling $143,364. Each vehicle will cost $35,841. One of those new vehicles will be paid for from the drug fund.
Additional equipment packages for the two additional vehicles was approved for $20,386 from P&R Communications.