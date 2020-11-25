LIME CITY — Perrysburg Township has allocated the most recent round of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds, totalling an additional $518,527.
“The entire amount will be encumbered and then split on safety force payroll,” said Walt Celley, township administrator. “Our initial funds were allocated as coronavirus related purchases were made. We were not really in a hurry, as funds didn’t have to be encumbered until Nov. 20, then we received notice that the safety force payroll could be covered with the funds.”
The first township CARES Act payment of $104,017 was received June 29.
Celley said that the initial instructions required that the funding be used for previously unbudgeted items to combat the coronavirus. In addition to the standard cleaning supplies and personal protection equipment supplies, like masks, the township made several upgrades to buildings, primarily with plexiglass shielding.
The township also used the money for:
$2,371 Door Lock System
$320 WebEx Expenses
$4,045 Disinfection Lamp
$1,149 Electrostatic Sprayer
$1,946 Maintenance Supplies
$679 Police Supplies
$3,027 Fire/EMS Supplies
Total $13,537
The $90,480 balance was then split evenly and allocated to cover police and fire/EMS payrolls. Unencumbered CARES Act funding would go back to the county.
The next round of CARES Act funding, $518,527 was then received Oct. 26.
The township trustees met on Nov. 3 and approved the purchase of a new $59,815 compression system and hazardous materials shower, to be used by the various safety forces.
“This is kind of a no-brainer. It’s just how you want to split it between departments,” said Trustee Gary Britten.
Like previous CARES Act funding, safety forces payroll was allowed, but not other departments.
“It definitely sounds like a good way to get caught up on some things,” said Trustee Joe Schaller.
Trustee Bob Mack suggested that it be split equally between the police and fire department payrolls, which the trustees unanimously approved.
In other business, a maintenance department purchase order was approved for the overhaul of the department’s loader unit by Ohio CAT for $14,000.
The purchase order was approved on a vote of 2-0. Mack abstained because of previous business with Ohio CAT.
“Early Arriving” software purchase was approved for the fire department, at a cost of $2,905, part of the cost includes a $1,258 subscription fee. There will also be three video monitors required, at a cost of $950. The software will display current runs, calls and other scheduling related issues to be seen at the video monitors placed around the station.
The need for virtual meetings was also discussed. Britten asked why the trustees were again meeting virtually.
Schaller said that he recently had to take a flight from Florida to Toledo and in previous instances where township employees had been on flights the trustees had made changes allowing the employee to stay at home, essentially amounting to a quarantine.
“I felt like I was exposing myself in a lot of ways by flying home,” Schaller said.
“It’s nice to know this stuff, with what the reason is. If there’s a good explanation, then that’s fine. I accept that explanation and it’s a good explanation,” Britten said.
There was also discussion on changing the virtual meeting service from WebEx to Zoom.
“I’m just getting so much feedback, especially today, and my Zoom meetings are just like being there,” Mack said.
Trustees and administration members agreed to look into using another service, or determine the source of the problems which had resulted in essentially shutting down the meeting at the half-way point.