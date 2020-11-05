LIME CITY — Perrysburg Township police, working with the U.S. Marshals and two other departments, arrested two Toledo men on Tuesday for felony thefts that included guns and electronics with an estimated value of more than $40,000.
Si’Anne Chaney, 21, and Jestin Landry, are being held in the Wood County Jail on $50,000 bond for felony theft, burglary, receiving stolen property with additional charges expected, stemming from the Perrysburg Township investigation.
The multi-department operation included the U.S. Marshals, the Perrysburg Township Police Department, the Perrysburg Police Division and the Toledo Police Department.
“We just had confirmation today that they were in Waterville, so there will probably be charges also from Lucas County, for Monclova, Waterville, Whitehouse and Sylvania,” said Lt. Matt Gazarek of the Perrysburg Township Police Department. “We had $3,000 taken out of a garage, guns, computers, Apple AirPods, tablets and laptops.
“They’re taking key fobs. You’d be surprised how many people leave their keys in their car. These proximity key fobs are worth $450.”
School computers have also been recovered.
“We have a great video of them going into one garage on St. Andrews in Perrysburg Township. Beautiful video of them,” said Perrysburg Township Police Department Det. Sgt. T.R. Curtis. “What do you think they take a garage door opener for? So they can come back.”
The geographic range of thefts also include locations in Bowling Green and Rossford, the officers said. Perrysburg Township Police spokesman said that the pair may have been operating as far south as Findlay, but confirmation is pending further research.
“This entire area has been affected by it,” Curtis said. “The number of guns we’ve had taken this year out of people’s cars. They are legal firearms, owned by CCW permit owners, but for some reason they are left in the car. They are out looking for cars in the suburbs because they know there are more likely to be valuables in them, and they’re scoring pretty goods”
“We’ve been affected by groups like this since the beginning of the year,” Gazarek said. The department estimates Chaney and Landry were operating for 10 weeks.
“These ones recently, they are not just your regular juveniles breaking into cars, that’s why it’s so important that we get calls on this stuff,” Curtis said. “That’s our biggest thing. We really need to have the community people helping us and letting us know where these things are happening.”
Among the items found at the arrest location in Lucas County were hand guns, garage door openers, wallets, work ID badges, automobile electronic key fobs and a wide variety of electronics. Among the known break-ins are automobiles, sheds and garages. They targeted unlocked units.
“It’s so important. Just take the extra second to lock up your stuff. Take care of your valuables. The holidays are coming. The porch pirates are going to be coming out,” Gazarek said. “We located so many victims’ stuff, within the vehicle these guys were using, and we’re contacting people.”
Some contacted victims confirmed that the items were stolen and police were not contacted.