LIME CITY — Perrysburg Township Trustees approved a $13.5 million budget and gave the go-ahead for administrative staff returns to daily work in the office.
The 2021 budget has estimated appropriations of $13.5 million, while it has estimated revenues of $19.8 million. It was discussed at Wednesday’s meeting.
Fiscal Officer Shirley Haar said that there is an additional $122,000 that has been added to appropriations as town hall expenses because a new phone system may be needed. Estimates for the system are around $100,000, but Haar considered the previous quotes to be old and prices may have increased.
Trustees decided that all employees will return to in-office work by April 19.
Trustees consulted with Fire Chief Tom Brice on the efficacy of the slowest acting COVID-19 vaccine. He said it would achieve efficacy two weeks after being given.
Trustee Gary Britten started the discussion because of the March 29 opening up of vaccine availability to the entire adult population of Ohio.
“We’ve got safe conditions in this building. I don’t see any reason whey they can’t go back to work,” Britten said.
Employees in the town hall offices have been working remotely and Britten wanted them in the office because other employees, such as police, fire and maintenance, have had to be working face to face.
“I’m fine with this, just as long as they have their two weeks after the first shot,” Trustee Bob Mack said.
Trustees unanimously approved the return date.
They also denied a request from the City of Perrysburg to split costs on resurfacing White Road, from Ohio 795 to the north side of Ford Road.
The section had boring pit excavations. The city has decided they will be backfilled with compacted aggregate base that should prevent settlement. The surface will then need microsurfacing.
The trustees had asked to have the northbound lane, which had the excavations, mill and filled. They believe that is a more durable and long-lasting procedure.
Britten said that the water utility savings brought about by the change to the road are sufficient to accommodate the more expensive process. He estimates the savings to be around $700,000 to the city once they are connected to Toledo water.
“I’m with you Gary. I think they need to make it right,” Mack said.
The board unanimously denied the request for funding.
The trustees also denied replacing the doors on the town hall building. The metal doors are aging and replacement of 10 doors would have been $17,978. It followed discussion about replacement of refurbishing the town hall building.
Mack called it a health discussion, to which Britten said, “we can’t keep kicking the can down the road,”
Replacement of one door, for the police department was approved at $1,379.