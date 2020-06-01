PERRYSBURG — The first step in a possible assessment for tree cutting and maintenance was approved by city council.
At the May 19 meeting, council passed a resolution of necessity to be forwarded to the county Auditor for a certified estimate of revenue for a modified 0.1 mill assessment for the removal, maintenance and special treatment of shade trees along streets and within public rights-of-way.
The vote was 6-1 with Councilwoman Deborah Born dissenting
The street tree assessment is a 12-month assessment. As written by Law Director Laura Alkire, in 2019, the administration revisited the collection of special assessments for lighting and street trees in an effort to align the revenue with the actual expense of the individual municipal operation. The 2020 legislation represents the same amount of millage as 2019. The previous amount of $50,000 was determined to be insufficient to cover the costs of the annual street tree maintenance program. Based on that review, the assessment was recalculated and expected to generate $70,000 in revenue.
The resolution is the first step in pursuing the assessments. The 2020 budget included the anticipated $70,000 in revenue. As of April 30, 2020, the city has received $36,534 in street tree assessments.
Born was opposed because of the costs related to project.
“We need to make some cuts in the budget. We are affected by the coronavirus. Unfortunately I think it’s here for a while,” Born said. “I think we need to reduce some expenditures until things get back to normal.”
Councilwoman Jan Materni was for the maintenance plan, pointing out the possible liability issues related to inaction.
Also at the meeting, a resolution authorizing an agreement with AccuMed, Inc. for the provision of EMS billing and collections services for the fire division was approved by a 6-1 vote, with Born opposed. This was a second reading and was passed as an emergency measure after it had been tabled in the previous council meeting of May 5.
Under the new system the previous billing system, which was done in-house by a part-time employee, would no longer be necessary. Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz assured council that part of the process with AccuMed would include a quality control of the process.
With the current system, the city utilizes a computer program to generate bills based on the services that are provided to the patient. The cost of the current operation is $37,106, broken down as follows: staffing of $22,100, postage/supplies of $1,578 and billing/investigative software and server hosting of $13,428.
AccuMed is a comprehensive billing service company based in Michigan. Fees for the service are 5.95% of the monthly collections. AccuMed will provide proceeds from the collections less the fees. Estimated costs for the current method were between 7-12% of billing.
Born’s opposed the outsourcing because the company is located in Michigan and because of the possibility of future lawsuits related to medical privacy laws which the contract noted to be governed in Oakland County, Michigan, should they take place. She wanted the contract modified to make the governing law to be Ohio.
Councilman Jim Matuszak had concerns about controls on billing monitors.
“We will be able to run a report of what we sent them (to be billed),” said Administrator Bridgette Kabat.
In an emailed communication to council, resident Michael Cousino brought up several general concerns about spending and taxes related to the city budget and the tax losses the city will have related to job losses from residents and its effect on property taxes with city revenues.
Additionally, Cousino addressed the inability of residents to voice questions during the council meetings.
“In the council meetings, when it was time for community response or comments, I heard the words line muted on the call. The ability to talk then was taken away and there was not a way to communicate. I would hope that all the city meetings be recorded and re-broadcast on a public local cable channel,” Cousino wrote.
Council meetings have been accessible by teleconference, since the restrictions have been put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The meeting minutes typed on paper do not always capture the essence of these meetings and or communication is many times skipped over and left out where as a live recording both visually and audibly properly captures the happenings at these meetings properly,” wrote Cousino in a further explanation for his request.
No trespassing signs were also requested of council members, in an email, by resident Marv Himmelein, of West River Road. He has asked for them to be posted at Davis Overlook Park.
“Fishermen have worn a path along the river,” Himmelein wrote.
He listed numerous forms of pollution and trespassing on his property.