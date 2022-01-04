LIME CITY – The Perrysburg Township Trustees have passed a $12 million budget for the 2022 year, but decisions about major projects remain.
Hannah Nelson, fiscal officer, said the current, temporary total budget is $12 million. The permanent budget will be presented before March 31.
Before the March deadline, the trustees have a few major projects under consideration that were not included in the temporary budget approved on Dec. 15.
Potential project includes funding for the Perrysburg Heights Community Center, the on-going Simmons Park project and upgrades for the township building.
The Heights project is considered shovel-ready. The group has received support in the past and already raised more than $930,000 in funding. They are asking for approximately $300,000.
Also on the table is the township building.
“They also need to decide on renovations to the township administration building that have been in the works for a couple years due to concerns of deteriorating conditions, as I’m told,” Nelson said.
Plans for a new building go back more than a decade.
Engineering concerns with potential repairs for the current building center around aging structural steel and crumbling block work.
Recent contractor quotes for new doors, to replace ones with rusting-out frames, came in around $20,000. Trustees replaced one door that was not part of the administration building.
Trustees are also considering security camera upgrades, quoted at $60,000. Celley said that it is in the temporary budget and on the agenda for first meeting of the year, which is Wednesday.
“These are almost all external cameras, except for cameras with special purposes, like the evidence room. Basically, it’s for covering driveways and parking areas, so it’s not really connected to building improvement and some of the cameras could be moved to a new building. It would still basically be the same area to be surveilled,” Celley said.
A total for the Simmons Park project has not yet been determined.
Celley said site work, with earth moving, grading, drainage and the parking area has been estimated at $500,000. Nothing has yet been budgeted for and aspects of the total project could be done on a partial status.