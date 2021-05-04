The three Perrysburg teens who were arrested in April for menacing are expected to be released from detention by Friday.
The teens, all 15 years old, have been in the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center since being arrested either April 15-19.
Bridget Ansberg, executive director of at the Wood County Juvenile Court, said Tuesday that the three teens will be placed on electronic ankle monitors upon their release and will be under home arrest.
A condition of their release is they have no contact with any of the Perrysburg Schools properties or each other, Ansberg said.
The matter has been set for a further pretrial, but no date has been set, she said.
All three pleaded not guilty Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Juvenile Judge David Woessner.
The Perrysburg Schools administration reported April there appeared to have been preliminary planning going on between the students to do possible harm to others in the school.