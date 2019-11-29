Perrysburg teen charged with fatally stabbing Toledo man

PERRYSBURG — A 16-year-old Perrysburg teen has been arrested for stabbing a Toledo man to death Friday afternoon.
The teen was charged with aggravated murder and is currently being housed at the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center.
