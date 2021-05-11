PERRYSBURG — In response to recent incidents of racism, students at Perrysburg High School held a Rally for Diversity and Inclusion on Tuesday.
Many students held hand-made signs, with messages like “Black and brown students matter,” and “No more excuses.”
More than 60 people, students, school staff and community members attended the rally, which was held on the practice soccer field at the high school.
“The racism in the schools? It happens. It’s everywhere. But if we do nothing about it, nothing’s going to change,” Omar Coronel, a graduating senior and leader of STRIDE, said. “I did all this because of my brother. He is right now in the junior high and I don’t want to see him go through the same troubles that I did.”
The event was organized by the Perrysburg High School Students and Teachers Respectfully Inspiring Diversity through Education club. STRIDE was created to celebrate diversity in student backgrounds. It is one of three different projects organized by the students since the recent incident of a racist statement by a Perrysburg school bus driver against a Perrysburg Junior High School student.
Aby Connell, another STRIDE leader said that the event was not just about the school bus incident or the graffiti or locker incidents that took place a few years ago.
“We realize that these incidents happen a lot, just not all of them are reported. I think we should treat all of them equally and as severely. Just because it’s not reported does not mean we shouldn’t talk about it. This is a conversation we should be having as often as we can,” Connell said. “I think we’ve all seen those, because they are on the news, but unfortunately, we feel those conversations stop if the news isn’t covering it.”
Several other leaders of STRIDE read essays sent in response to the Instagram notice that advertised the event.
Some students spoke without notes and related situations that they had personally experienced.
“Just because I wear certain clothing doesn’t mean you can call my people terrorists,” said Aisha Sediqe, who wears a hijab. “Ignorance is like a seed that can grow.”
Some of the students, like Charlotte Keller, describe themselves as white and allies.
“As a white student, allyship is important,” Keller said. “As allies, we don’t need to talk over the voices of students of color, but to amplify them.”
Also attending were Perrysburg Mayor Tom Mackin, Superintendent Tom Hosler, high school Principal Michael Short, members of the Perrysburg Schools CQ CommUNITY and the City of Perrysburg’s Perrysburg Coalition for Inclusion and Social Justice group.
“I was asked to attend. A lot of these students are in my class. They are really doing the work that we hope the students would do, right? Petitions, and using their voice to push for what is important for society. As a sociology teacher, I think that’s something you want to support, that the students are doing,” Josh Spiegel, a Perrysburg High School sociology teacher, said.
That petition circulated after the speakers finished. Its goal is to promote an anti-racist curriculum and give anti-bias training to students and staff.