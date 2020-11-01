PERRYSBURG — The city has received the second payment of additional Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act Funds of $779,309 and at the Oct. 20 regular meeting council made the appropriations for the entire $1.7 million.
Council unanimously approved appropriations for additional funds to be received through the CARES Act.
Initially, the city had been appropriated $942,957. On Sept. 14, the city received notice of additional funds to be provided from the Wood County Auditor. On October 13 the City received an additional $779,309 in CARES Act Funds.
CARES Act Funds must be encumbered by Nov. 20 or be returned to the Wood County auditor for distribution elsewhere in the county.
The additional dollars have been appropriated amongst the fund categories of Personnel Costs, Material and Supplies, Equipment, and Contractual Expenses. The Finance Committee unanimously recommended that legislation be forwarded to City Council with the final appropriations outlined as follows:
Personnel Costs $1,262,003
Contractual Expenses $37,477
Materials/Supplies $2,695
Equipment $419,822
Total $1.7 million
“We got extra disbursement for funds which had to be encumbered for future use. We had to either spend those or dedicate them for the purpose of safety,” said Councilman Cory Kuhlman.
The entire $1.2 million going to personnel costs will be spent on safety force salaries, a new broad category that is meant to include any first responders. Previous coronavirus appropriations did not allow for previously budgeted items like payroll, but Law Director Kathryn Sandretto said that restriction changed earlier this month.
The Safety Force category includes police and fire personnel, but EMS is not included in Perrysburg. All Perrysburg firefighters get certifications for emergency medical services, according to Sandretto.
“Everything but the kitchen sink is being thrown in there,” said Councilman Jim Matuszak of the other categories.
Some of those funds are going to long range infrastructure, while there is also spending on disposable goods and services.
The city will be upgrading air filtration systems with Global Plasma Solutions bipolar ionization systems that are meant to filter out the COVID-19 virus, at a cost of $166,000. There will also be purchases of Clorox 360 machines that spray and sanitize entire rooms, of a cost of $24,465.
Some employees are getting new Surface Pro laptop computers, and $23,720 will facilitate working from home. There will also be $24,460 spent on First Responder Kits that include items like medical grade masks.
Additionally, the city will be picking up the cost on meal delivery for the Wood County Office on Aging, for the period of March 30 to Dec. 31, which will be $28,069.