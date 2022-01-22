PERRYSBURG – Collected taxes are up by 9.4% for 2021, but the at the regular Tuesday city council meeting the administration pointed out that it is not sure what that means with so many residents working from home.
“We do not know the consequences of that, so we are planning conservatively,” Mayor Tom Mackin said.
The $21.8 million in income tax collections for the year are an increase of 9.4% from 2020, according to Steve Bronder, the city income tax commissioner, who reported the numbers during the finance committee meeting on Jan. 11. He also reported that there are increases for all three account types: individual, net profit and withholdings.
However, there are tax implications resulting from COVID-related changes to work habits. Among the many unknowns related to the pandemic are the number of residents who are now working from home.
Bronder is going to proceed with caution for 2022 and only budget for $21 million in income tax revenue.
Councilwoman Jan Materni asked Finance Director Amber Rathburn about the lower estimated revenue and how COVID could be affecting it.
“With people working from home, we don’t have a good way to estimate how that is going to affect us. We are monitoring that currently. We will stay on top of it,” Rathburn said.
Council President Jonathan Smith clarified.
“The requirement to withhold from the normal workplace is not going to be here for 2022. If someone is working here, from Maumee, they will have to send money back to Maumee if we’re withholding,” Smith said. “For example, so if we’re withholding from someone working for Owens-Illinois, and they live in Maumee, we’re required to refund their withholding.”
Materni said the opposite working situation could also be true.
Rathburn confirmed Smith and Materni’s statements.
In other business, six pieces of legislation from the finance committee meeting were passed by the council.
• A special revenue payroll and reserve fund was established for payment of the extra week of payroll that happens every 11 years, when there are 27 two-week pay periods in a year, instead of the regular 26. The fund would divide out the funds over the next 10 years. The fund would also pay for employee payouts of unused sick, vacation and compensatory time, paid when employees retire or resign. The next year the extra pay period will occur will be 2031.
• Council authorized the use of $363,603, which is forfeiture money, to be used for training and equipment.
• Council also authorized the modification of codified ordinances to allow for the use of gender neutral language.
Councilman Kevin Fuller confirmed with Law Director Kate Sandretto that the intention of the changes would not be modification of proper nouns. The specific example was in reference to Commodore Perry.
• The City of Perrysburg is now also authorized by council to grant authority for the city to deed property. In March 2002, six parcels of land were deeded to the city from Bulk Molding Compounds, Inc., to Fort Meigs Cemetery at a purchase price of $700,000. The loan from the city to the cemetery has now been paid in full. Due to loan requirements the largest entity associated with the property had to be the loan holder, it this case, according to Smith, it had to be the city.
“It was actually paid off several years ago. It was a pretty simple thing, but this was a housekeeping measure,” Smith said.
Smith abstained from the vote, because of his position on the cemetery board. The resolution otherwise passed unanimously.
• Smith also abstained from an otherwise unanimous vote of approval on completion of subdivision improvements for the Summerfield Townhomes. Smith has ownership of property in the area of approval.
• An ordinance amending the ordinance covering fences, walls, structural screens, hedges and screen plantings, which permit those plantings in certain areas was also passed. The modification will now allow property that has two front yards to have one of them designated as a side yard, for the purpose of planting hedges and screen plantings, with Board of Zoning Appeals approval.