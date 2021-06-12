PERRYSBURG — Lila Szozda, as Perrysburg Schools’ child nutrition director, makes sure the basic meat and potatoes are provided on every school menu.
“Most people don’t understand. They think we just put anything on a plate. They don’t think about all that entails. We have menus, federal regulations, dealing with free and reduced applications. We wear a lot of hats,” Szozda said. “Oh, then dietary restrictions, and we have to make sure the meals are appealing, and the kids are going to want to come in and get a meal.
“Our students are like customers. It is kind of like a restaurant. There’s a lot we are dealing with trying to make things appealing and nutritious, and making our customers happy.”
It’s a big job, with a $1.5 million budget.
The Child Nutrition Services department of Perrysburg Schools is self-funded.
“We have our own budget. We don’t take any money out of general funds. So any income sources that come in, that’s what we work with to pay all of our expenses. That includes salary, benefits, the food supplies, repairs, and we always cover all of that. We have not asked for any money from the general funds, except we are getting close,” Szozda said.
They do get federal funds from all the meals served.
“Since this past year, we have been getting reimbursed, from all the student meals that are free this year. We get that amount from the federal government,” she said. “It’s been a difficult year. Even though we’re feeding kids for free, we’ve had such a roller coaster of a schedule, with kids going two days some of the times, like the holidays we were closed completely.”
Low-income lunches began to be covered in March 2020, for students 18 years old and under.
“But we do not have a lot of those come in. When they are doing it remotely, and they do not get a meal, then we lose funding for that,” Szozda said.
She is adamant that no one should go hungry. At the height of the school shutdowns, they averaged feeding between 70 and 200 families, which is low compared to what they have during a regular school year. They serve between 300 to 500 meals per day, per building, when things are normal.
The Perrysburg Heights Community Center now has a food pantry. The Islamic Center stocks food for the community and the families of the students, and both organizations have been working with Perrysburg Schools.
“That’s been a big help,” Szozda said.
Half the cafeteria staff was laid off at the beginning of the school year. Some of the contracted employees were kept on, to do different jobs, but that didn’t help the meal budget.
Yet, the budget is still in the black.
“It has been quite a challenge this year. We’ve had to revise our meals. We’ve had to order our food and we’ve had such a hard time getting supplies,” Szozda said.
She’s hoping things will be better in the fall, with the vaccine and things getting back to normal.
In a normal year they typically serve more than 2,000 meals per day. In September they served 1,100 meals per day.
“I can say the most difficult time we’ve had is with the elementary students and not seeing them. We were packing a lot of lunches and then they would eat in their classroom. We’re used to having them come through the line and having more options. They come through and we can see their smiling faces and talk to them,” Szozda said.
Students did finish the school year in the cafeteria.
“It’s kind of nice, being able to see their faces and maybe get a chance to chat with them,” she said about some of the normalcy returning.
Inefficiencies weren’t limited to supplies. They also have a limited amount of time to serve the children, while maintaining social distancing and not all the laid off workers returned. Some had to find new jobs and their replacements needed to be trained.
“That also throws the kids off. We don’t have the rotation of different meals, so we try to find things the kids will eat and is easy to pack in a bag lunch. Menu subject to change,” Szozda said.
Making things better in adversity is part of who Szozda is.
“I’ve always been involved in food. It’s something I’ve always enjoyed, before I came to work for the schools. We had a small restaurant that we ran for a few years,” she said.
Szozda was born in Hong Kong.
“We just celebrated last year, our 50th anniversary of coming to America,” she said.
Her family ran a Chinese-American restaurant. Her grandfather and father were both cooks.
“So we were very much involved in restaurants. After several years we sold the restaurant. I took some time off and was offered a position at the schools and here I am, 28 years later,” Szozda said.