PERRYSBURG — More than 80 vehicles were vandalized in Perrysburg and Rossford on Monday into Tuesday.
“We started getting calls around 10 a.m. (Tuesday) morning and we were taking calls throughout the entire day until late last night,” Perrysburg Police Chief Patrick Jones said.
It is believed that the vandalism occurred overnight on Monday into the early morning of Tuesday.
“The bulk of them were out in the Three Meadows area, on the east side of town and the next biggest group was out on the west end of town on River Road, in one of the subdivisions, and the rest were here and there, in-between,” Jones said. “We understand that Rossford had some similar incidents, and a similar time frame. Right now our detectives are trying to gather new evidence.”
Jones said that all the damages appear to be on the exterior of the vehicles and is not mechanical.
“On most of the vehicles it appears that the paint was scratched with something, perhaps a sharp object. It was a capital letter A, and depending on your viewpoint, it could be a sideways letter A, but it was on the hood of cars, or doors of cars. We are unclear of the significance of that,” Jones said. “But definitely they are all related.”
The investigation is ongoing.
“The biggest thing is we need the public’s help on this. If folks have the cameras at home, if they could check those, or if someone hears something, a post on social media bragging about it, any information that could be helpful, we want that information,” Jones said.
Police are asking any residents to check their home security video systems or doorbell cameras if they live in the areas of: Delaware Drive, Ottawa Lane, Chippewa Lane, Eckel Junction Road, the 100 blocks of Louisiana Ave. and East and West Front Street, as well as the Three Meadows Apartments on Three Meadows Court
If residents in these areas have video of any suspicious activity, contact Det. Ryan Merrow at (419)872-8001.