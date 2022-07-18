PERRYSBURG — The city submitted a budget with estimated revenues for 2023 that are $1.8 million greater than last year.
Total revenues of $26.4 million were submitted to the Wood County Budget Commission; 2022 total revenues were $24.6 million.
The Wood County auditor must receive them on or before July 20.
Mayor Tom Mackin began the June 27 meeting by acknowledging Judy Hagen, city program coordinator for the Office of Litter Prevention and Recycling, for her years service. She is retiring after 26 years.
“Basically, everybody who knows Judy knows that she worked tirelessly for the City of Perrysburg to make it a better place, to make it look nicer and to be a better place,” Mackin said. “That is because of her tireless efforts to organize and get that to happen.”
He listed off programs she worked on, or started, such as the fishing derby, the yard waste program and annually cleaning the parks.
“It’s been a privilege, for 26 years. It’s been fun. Today was the first time in 26 years that I have had to sign in as a visitor to the municipal building,” Hagen said. “It’s a sad thing, but in a way it’s a glad thing.”
Jake Ng, a Perrysburg High School student, has been appointed to serve on the Litter Prevention and Recycling Board. The board has a one-year term position reserved for a student, which he will fill, retroactively beginning June 1.
In other business, council authorized the purchase of insurance through Ohio Plan Risk Management, for $186,144.
A bid was awarded to Mark Haynes Construction of $141,933 for continuation of the erosion control plan on Three Meadows Pond. Work will take place on the north bank and along the east bank, to the beach area. It will allow additional water access, that was described by Chair Jonathon Smith as to be similar to a kayak launch.
Council approved a purchase agreement with Frogtown Roofing Plus for $38,200, for the replacement of the roof of the Schaller Building. The vote was 6-1. Councilman Kevin Fuller was the vote against the legislation.
“I don’t know Frogtown. Nothing against them, I just didn’t feel I got adequate answers from the administration. They were some dealing with prevailing wage,” Fuller said. “I’m familiar with construction, so I look at these things pretty closely.”
Fuller is a business representative for the carpenter’s union.
Alice Godsey will be retiring as the firector of public utilities, as of Sept. 15. Council approved a resolution allowing Matt Choma, who was promoted to the position, to serve simultaneously during that period for the purpose of creating a more smooth transition.
“Right now, our code dictates that one individual be in charge of the Department of Public Utilities. Now we’re in this position that Alice (Godsey) is retiring, but we also want to tap into her mentorship for the new hire. So we are in this transitory period, where there are technically two and we wanted legislation to reflect that,” Councilman Cory Kuhlman said.
Also approved was the purchase of road salt from Compass Minerals, for $237,520, to cover the 2022-23 snow season.
A resolution authorizing the purchase of eight LED light posts from Toledo Edison, for $35,000, which will be installed along Roachton Road, was approved.