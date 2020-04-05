PERRYSBURG — In an effort to reduce exposure of coronavirus and minimize in-person contact, the city has made service changes.
Beginning Monday, residents may bring large items and extra trash to the Department of Public Service, 11980 Roachton Road. This service is available to all city residents during the COVID-19 public health emergency, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
The service is for Perrysburg residents only. There is one large dumpster where residents may drop off large items and two smaller dumpsters where residents may drop off extra bagged trash. All of the dumpsters are labeled. The same rules for curbside large collection items apply when dropping off large items in the dumpster. No construction materials, flammables and tires are allowed.
The drop off site will be monitored. For any questions, call 419-872-8020 or email publicservice@ci.perrysburg.oh.us.
The recycling dropoff areas at the Department of Public Service, located at 11980 Roachton Road, and the Department of Public Utilities, located at 211 E. Boundary St., are be closed.
The city has closed all public restrooms at city parks and in downtown Perrysburg.
All playgrounds, recreation equipment and courts are closed.
Spring brush pickup has been canceled.
Beginning April 1, residents may apply for canoe/kayak rack rentals and garden plot rentals.
Residents will not be able to submit walk-in applications at the Department of Public Service building. Residents may apply on the website http://apps.ci.perrysburg.oh.us/Documents/default.aspx by downloading the appropriate application and mailing it to:
City of Perrysburg Department of Public Service
11980 Roachton Road
Perrysburg, OH 43551