PERRYSBURG — Expecting tax revenue losses due to coronavirus closures, city council is banking $3 million that was originally intended to pay off the fire station.
“You want to take the long view, but at the same time keep your short-term options open,” said Councilman Jim Matuszak, chairman of the finance and economic development committee at Tuesday’s meeting.
There is $4 million still owed on the original $6 million debt financing for the fire station and the 2020 budget included paying that off.
Instead, the city will pay off $1 million toward the fire station construction debt. The ordinance passed by council would provide for the issuance and sale of notes in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $3 million in anticipation of the issuance of bonds.
“They are anticipation notes. If we were to issue a bond, we would have that option on June 1 of next year to issue a bond, which is why this year we have the option to issue bonds on June 1, but if we issue these notes prior to that then we don’t need to issue those bonds,” Matuszak said. “The reason for that is so we can do what we planned on doing tonight, prior to the COVID virus, which is paying them all off early. Issuing the notes annually gives us the flexibility to do that more easily.”
Mayor Tom Mackin, formerly chair of the finance and economic development committee when he was on council, said that this is a process that the city has done in the past.
“This is consistent with council’s long-standing policy of paying off long term debt as soon as possible. We were going to apply and pay down the entire fire station. That situation changed with the virus scenario. No one actually knows what the revenue streams are going to be. This would be a fiscally conservative approach and hopefully things improve. Next year, with cooperation of council, we would try to pay off the entire amount,” Mackin said.
“We can always come back next year and pay off the balance of the $3 million, if we are inclined to do so,” Matuszak said.
The remaining $3 million would sit in the bank, “in the event that the city might need the extra cash on hand,” wrote Law Director Laura Alkire in documents prepared for council.
Finance Director Dave Creps communicated with council on March 10 regarding the debt and the opportunity for this change.
“We would expect for the interest rate on the notes to be somewhere in the 1.5 to 2% range and it will be going out for competitive bid,” Creps said. “These are bond anticipation notes. They are notes that we issue with the anticipation that we will someday issue bonds.”
Last year the council authorized the payment of $2 million on the original $6 million debt.
No committee meetings were held in April because of the coronavirus and desires to maintain social distancing. The ordinance went directly to the council, instead of first being discussed in the finance and economic development committee. This council meeting was held via teleconference, but four members of council were present for the meeting at the municipal building.
The legislation was passed as an emergency measure because it would both authorize a $1 million payment and for the sale of $3 million in bond anticipation notes on May 7. The ordinance was passed unanimously.