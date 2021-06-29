PERRYSBURG — The financial needs of fast-growing school districts have been addressed in new Fair School Funding Plan that is in the new Ohio budget, according to the Perrysburg superintendent.
“Not only does it address fast growing districts, but it also addresses districts that are dealing with students that are facing poverty. So it is a really comprehensive plan,” Tom Hosler said.
For Perrysburg, it will be an increase in funding.
“We know it’s going to be more, but we don’t know the exact amount yet. We’re waiting for them to analyze what was passed,” Hosler said.
House and Senate reconciliation in a conference committee and the
Hosler was the co-chairperson of the Base Cost Subcommittee of the Cupp-Patterson School Funding Workgroup and in that role provided testimony to both the Ohio House and Senate.
“We’re very grateful, certainly for Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, (R-Perrysburg) in the House, who was very supportive of the plan, as it came out of the House, and Sen. Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green). When something goes to conference committee the House passes a version of it and then Senate passes a version of it, they have to resolve the two versions,” Hosler said.
In that process four legislators were chosen from both the House and Senate for the Conference Committee. There were six Republicans and two Democrats.
“They negotiate behind closed doors to hammer out the differences,” Hosler said. “Senator Gavarone was one of the eight in the Conference Committee negotiating. So we are certainly grateful for her efforts. She met with superintendents, leading up to this budget bill. We’re grateful that she listened and was probably very helpful in getting it across the finish line.”
The exact amount for the state is also unknown right now, but Hosler was there during the original proposals.
“The original plan was a just under $2 billion increase over six years,” Hosler said.“It’s a funding increase. Our work group suggested that we phase this in over six years. What the legislature said was that they would adopt the first two years of the phase in, but would make no more commitments beyond. They did not want to handcuff future legislatures.”
The new formula considers what he called the “whole student,” which would include instruction, co-curriculars, professional development, social-emotional needs, career readiness, counselors and technology.
“Local school districts get to determine how they spend that money,” Hosler said.
He added that it is not prescriptive, but “respects local control and frees districts to do what they need to do.”
The budget has not yet been signed and Gov. Mike DeWine does have a line-item veto option.
“I would be really surprised if the governor would (veto) it. When he did his budget he said he knew the legislature was working on school funding. So when he introduced his budget he really didn’t introduce a great deal of change, knowing what they were working on. So I think that’s a pretty good signal that he wanted the legislature to come up with something,” Hosler said.