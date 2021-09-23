PERRYSBURG — Increases to residential water and sewer rates, starting with a 4.5% increase in 2022, were presented to city council’s public utilities committee at Wednesday’s meeting.
“The rate increases are something that every industry is experiencing: Cities, municipalities, construction companies. Just go into your local restaurants,” said Jonathan Smith, council president and chair chair of the public utilities committee, in an interview following the meeting. “These increases are … due partly to construction materials, partly in response to the increases in water rates pending from the City of Toledo.”
This was the first presentation of the new draft water and sewer rate study recommendations.
The percentage increase of water and sewer rates for a median user, defined as 500 cubic feet of monthly usage, would be an additional 4.5% each year in 2022 and 23, then would be an additional 2.5% each year in 2024, through 2026.
That median user’s bill would currently be $67 per month. Over the next five years that bill would become: $70, $74, $75, $77 and $79.
The low volume user, in the 25th percentile with 300 cubic feet of usage, would increase from a current bill of $40 to $47 by fiscal year 2026. The large volume user, in 75th percentile with 800 cubic feet of usage, would have an increase of $108 to $127 by fiscal year 2026.
Smith said that the proposed rate increases reflect a 7% increase in revenue for water in fiscal years 2022 and ‘23, and an additional increase of 3% in each of fiscal years 2024 through 2026.
The rate increases reflect a 2% increase in revenue for sewer each year from fiscal years 2022 through 2026.
Those revenue needs are based off of an annual revenue requirement determined by the combined costs associated with all the planned capital improvement projects, any outstanding debt and the operating and maintenance expenses for both water and sewer.
Smith cited factors included in those revenue requirements, such as a 3% annual escalation in operating and maintenance expenses, estimates of possible future and existing debt service, future investment in the distribution and collection systems and a 1% growth per year in customer needs, based off historical trends.
The Wednesday presentation was given by city consultant consultant Michael Maker, with NewGen Strategies and Solutions.
Smith said that committee members had several questions, but at the top of his list was the confirmed water rate increase from Toledo. Maker told Smith that it would have been included in the residential user combined impact chart, but he would have it confirmed.
Last year the city moved to Toledo water under a new 40-year plan, but that does not include sewer. Perrysburg has its own system. As Smith explained it, the water rates from Toledo are also only for the treated water and its transport to the city. The rates charged to Perrysburg customers would have to include transport from the city, which can be thought of as all the costs associated with the city pipe system.
The other council members of the public utilities committee are Jan Materni and Barry VanHoozen. The next meeting is Oct. 27. The proposed rate increase is scheduled for additional debate.