PERRYSBURG — The city pool will remain closed in 2020, due to coronavirus.
“There are just so many issues in opening a pool and it just seemed like it couldn’t be done maintaining safe social distancing,” said Mayor Tom Mackin. “It also seemed like the fiscally responsible choice given the many changes that would be required given the governor’s coronavirus response.”
It was decided that the city will not be opening up the municipal swimming pool and Safety Town to residents due to the coronavirus public health emergency.
Discussions on the closure status included the mayor, law director, police chief, public service director and city administrator.
Walbridge Mayor Ed Kolanko also said this week that the pool would not open for the season.
Bowling Green administrators plan to open the pool, while Pemberville and Grand Rapids officials are undecided.