PERRYSBURG – The city pool will remain closed for the duration of 2020, according to a press release.
After long discussions with city employees, other jurisdictions, the Fort Meigs YMCA, as well as reviewing the strict guidelines provided by the governor, it has been determined that the opening of the pool is too unsafe.
Several plans have been considered in this decision making process and the Fort Meigs YMCA has worked with the city to come up with alternative solutions.
“Unfortunately, the city feels none of these plans can properly execute and demonstrate the strict mandatory guidelines outlined in the operations provided by the Ohio governor and Ohio Department of Health,” the Perrysburg release stated.
Some of these guidelines include no gatherings in groups of different households, face coverings when entering any enclosed building on premise, disinfecting and sanitizing surfaces and restrooms every two hours, removing all casual seating, closing any area where people could congregate, and requiring 6 feet of distance in and out of the pool, among many other mandatory guidelines.
Although costs to use and operate the pool would remain approximately the same, safety requirements set forth in the state guidelines would require the hours of operation and the maximum amount of people who could use the pool at one time to be drastically reduced to no more than 124 people per session.
Additionally, just like in year’s past, anyone wishing to use the pool would have to purchase a pass from the Fort Meigs YMCA at full cost, which is $85 for the first family member and $15 for each additional family member (i.e. a family of four would cost $130).
No day passes or cash would be able to be accepted at the door and reservations for a four-hour period would be required.
“As a result, buying a membership would not automatically ensure you could use the pool on any given day. A parent or guardian would also have to accompany any child using the pool,” according to the release.
“Our primary concern is the safety of the community and city employees. Also a concern is the cost associated with operating the pool.”
City council has been actively reviewing the budget and expenditures during the coronavirus public health emergency. The pool operates at a substantial financial loss each year.
That loss is offset in part by the cost of memberships to use the pool purchased each spring. Due to the reduced number of attendance allowed under the guidelines, the operating loss at the pool would also be larger than during a normal year. Incurring that loss is worth the price during a normal year, but this is not a normal year.
“We understand the value the pool adds to the community as part of the parks program and we know there will be much disappointment with this final decision. We hope you all understand this decision was not easy and was not taken lightly. We look forward to continuing to work with the Fort Meigs YMCA in the future and seeing you all splashing at the pool in 2021,” the release concluded.