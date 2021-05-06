PERRYSBURG — The city pool will be opening this summer with some mask use required and restrictions on who can purchase passes.
The pool was not open last summer, because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions, but it will be opening this year on June 5, and closing for the season on Aug. 15.
“We’re anxious to open up this pool and our other pools in the area. We think that there are a lot of people in the community that are ready to take another step back to normal times and enjoy it as safely as we can,” Chuck Hartlage, YMCA of Greater Toledo Director of Marketing and Communications, said.
The YMCA operates the Perrysburg pool.
Season passes went on sale Wednesday, but are only available for city residents.
Hartlage said “swim lessons are open to anyone, even non-city residents.”
He said that the city administration’s decision to make restrictions is due to social distancing because of the pandemic.
“The pandemic has affected everyone,” Hartlage said.
“If you’re not swimming, sitting or lying with your family, a mask is required. So when walking around, going to the restroom and going to the concession stand, you need to be masked,” he said.
Parents of Perrysburg Schools students have asked to have the restrictions on who can use the pool relaxed for the students, so they can play with their classmates.
In communications to those parents, City Administrator Bridgette Kabat said that state guidelines for social distancing require limits on the number of people using the pool and the easiest way to do that is to limit attendance only to city residents.
Perrysburg Township Trustee Gary Britten was asked about the policy.
“It’s all strictly financed by the city. No township money went to finance the pool or the buildings, so unfortunately, they can limit the service to just their residents,” Britten said.
There will also be no guests allowed in 2021. Anyone under 10 years old will also need an adult with them.
Season passes are available through the Fort Meigs YMCA and are the same prices as 2019.