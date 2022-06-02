PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg Police Division has received reports of an unknown subject calling people stating they are “Deputy Martin from Perrysburg Police” in an attempt to scam them, according to a Thursday news release by the city.
There are no “deputies” within the Perrysburg Police Division and no officers with the name of “Martin.”
Perrysburg residents who receive the same type of phone call should not give out any personal information. Instead, hang up and report it by contacting the Perrysburg Police Division at 419-872-8001.