PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg Police Division is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at approximately 3 this afternoon.
The victim reportedly had arranged to sell a television to the suspect and agreed to meet in the Kroger parking lot. After the television was loaded into the suspect’s vehicle, the suspect refused to pay the victim and then pointed a handgun at the victim.
The suspect is described as a tall, thin black male. The driver of the suspect vehicle was a black female. The suspects were in a dark gray SUV with an unknown plate.
The Perrysburg Police Division is asking anyone with information to call 419-872-8001.