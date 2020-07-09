PERRYSBURG — Body cameras will be coming to the police department in an effort to increase officer and public accountability.
“With everything going on right now in law enforcement there’s a call for body cams,” said Police Chief Patrick Jones. “I think it holds not only the officers accountable, but the public accountable. It gives a better view of what’s going on.”
The approval of the $149,174 system from Motorola Watch Guard was passed by council unanimously at Tuesday’s meeting. It will provide for the purchase of hardware and software necessary to provide a body camera and dash camera system for the Perrysburg Police Division.
In following years there would also be a $20,000 annual cost for hardware and software upgrades. That fee would also include replacement of lost or damaged cams.
Jones became chief in April 2019 and started pushing for the camera systems soon after his appointment. He had the system added into the 2020 budget.
Body camera footage can be used in court, he said.
“As long as it follows the rules of evidence, if it falls into what is proper, just like dash cams it can be used as evidence in court,” Jones said.
The department has had dash cams for almost six years.
“They have been a great help. They give us a better idea of what is going on out there, and it’s beyond just showing it for evidence, it’s also good for us to use as training. Especially for looking at officers and whether they are being safe out there,” Jones aid. “It is something the supervisors can review and continually improve ourselves.”
The system includes cameras for five interview rooms, microphones, 13 in-car cameras, 24 body-worn cameras, a server and storage for videos on site with redundancy and a five-year warranty on the server.
The current dash cam system did not allow for body cam compatibility and had become antiquated.
The system also provides for redaction software. The example given was for when an individual’s face needs to be blurred out due to privacy issues as a public record.
“One of my concerns initially was that the legislature had never come out and said what is public record and what is not public record,” Jones said. “In April of last year they did update the public records law to include what is and is not public record. … So there is much more guidance in the law (and) I wanted to push forward with this.”
“I am very pleased that our police department, in this new environment, will have body cams. It will be a recording of what happens and I’m supportive of their efforts,” said Councilwoman Deborah Born.
Another resolution for the police division was also passed authorizing an agreement with Lexipol for $34,258 to provide annual law enforcement policy manual services.
Jones requested the Lexipol system over a year ago, but with current police reforms they need to stay ahead of the curve as policies, the Ohio Revised Code and case law continues to change.
Lexipol serves more than 500 Ohio agencies. The system is online and interactive, with daily training bulletins for officers. Use of the system also results in an insurance discount for the city during the first three years of use. That amount was unknown at the time of the meeting. Funds for the service were available as part of the police training line item in the budget.