PERRYSBURG — The school board has approved a move to four days per week of classroom instruction for the junior high in November, with the potential of doing the same for the high school in January.
On Nov. 10, all junior high students will return to face-to-face class four days per week. If that change goes well, the goal is to get the high school to be on the same plan starting Jan. 19.
“I think it gives us the green light to move forward with the next phase of that planning,” said Superintendent Tom Hosler.
On the current system, both the junior high and high school students have a split hybrid plan, two days in class and two days virtual Tuesday through Friday, so only half the students are using the school at a time.
Earlier in the day the administration sent a letter to employees and parents laying out what was presented to the board, including the proposal for the new phased-in four-day per week face-to-face programs.
At the next board meeting, Nov. 3, the administration will give an update on the planning process.
The key statistic found by the administration was the complete lack of spread in student-to-student, student-to-employee and employee-to-student transfer of COVID-19, Hosler said.
Hull Prairie Intermediate has had two positive student cases and 30 with symptoms. The junior high has had three positive cases and 28 with symptoms.
“I believe that there will be an evaluation period, while planning is taking place,” Hosler said. “So for us, we’ll be continuing to monitor everything at the junior high and at Hull Prairie Intermediate, and ultimately we will reach a point in December, with a ‘Here’s what we know and here are our plans’ presentation, kind of like what we had tonight, but high school specific.”
The various negative impacts of isolation, quarantines and limited face-to-face instruction were discussed in detail, with high school Principal Michael Short and junior high Principal Don Christie each also taking part.
Board members wanted to know about the social, emotional and academic concerns the principals had.
Hosler said that it was important to maintain collaborative and open relationships with families, because it was the families that helped the schools keep down the numbers of COVID-19 cases through contact tracing, quarantines and isolations.
In Hosler’s research of similar districts, he found that those relationships would start to break down as students or staff were being quarantined multiple times.
Perrysburg Schools has now had 14 students who have been quarantined two times. Each quarantine is 14 days, as required by the Center for Disease Control.
If the numbers went up significantly, both Hosler and school board president Ray Pohlman indicated that there could be a return the current hybrid system.
“I think it’s certainly a good thought to have some metrics. I think I heard the board tonight talk about that being something they would like to see, so people have an idea of when we would make the transition back, if things start to happen,” Hosler said. “I think what those would include is trying to identify student-to-student spread, in the school setting. I think that is a primary concern we heard from the county (health department). I think the number of students quarantined, that’s another flinching point.”
He also pointed out that the number of students quarantined multiple times and minimum staff needed to operate the schools, would all impact both the opening of the high school and any possible return to the existing hybrid model.
Week 9 Data on Positive Cases and Sources
Perrysburg Athletics (all confirmed) 8
Travel Athletics (non-school sponsored) 3
Other Out-of-School Contact (2 confirmed, 2 presumptive) 4
Family Member (6 confirmed, 4 presumptive) 10
Unknown (17 confirmed, 1 presumptive) 18
During School Day (all presumptive) 3
TOTAL 46