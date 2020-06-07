PERRYSBURG – The city will conduct the Annual Fishing Derby at Three Meadows Park pond on June 20.
Due to the current public health emergency, new safety measures have been put in place.
The pond is being stocked with two types of bass and channel catfish. There will be two sessions. The first session is from 8-10 a.m. and the second session is from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The purpose of having two sessions is to ensure adequate amount of social distancing.
Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required of participants. There will be lines painted on the pond perimeter every 10 feet to help with social distancing. The fishing spots will be first come, first serve.
This year’s derby is open to city residents only. Residency will be verified by city volunteers. A current driver’s license or proof of residency is required to participate.
There will be three prizes given out each session based on the three longest fish caught. To assure proper social distancing, there will be no weigh in of fish. Additionally, there will be no helpers this year; the responsibility of measuring the fish is yours. There will be a measuring station for this near the gazebo.
Once the fish is measured and recorded it will be released back to the pond. The city will have volunteers present to witness the measuring of the fish, get your name and take a picture. At the end of each session the winners will be announced. As in past years, every child will get a derby hat for attending.
No food or drinks will be provided, therefore it is encouraged that participants bring their own. Alcoholic beverages are not permitted at the park. There will be no public restrooms open. Bait will not be provided.this year so bring worms and cut up hot dogs work well.