PERRYSBURG — The Citizen’s Climate Lobby of Perrysburg took part in an expanded virtual conversation with U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, aiming to build support in Congress for a price on carbon emissions.
With more than 400 active chapters across the country, the CCL is working for the passage of Carbon Fee and Dividend. Past chapter leader Bob Clark-Phelps, a Ph.D. in physics who works for First Solar, called this “the best first-step” to preventing the worst impacts of a warming world.
As he explains it, the Carbon Fee and Dividend is a market-based policy meant to drastically reduce emissions, create jobs, and support small businesses and families — all without growing government.
“The dividend part protects individual consumers, because the revenue the comes from the fee on carbon emissions is sent directly back out to U.S. households on an equal share basis as a monthly carbon dividend,” he said.
CCL supports House Resolution 763 from last Congress, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. He said it does represent a very important change in the Chamber of Commercestance on climate legislation, and it means they are supporting the same general policy approach.”
Clark-Phelps said the group is attempting to build a broad bipartisan approach. As such the virtual meeting allowed for some conservative members to also take part in the meeting with Latta.
He said the Electric Power Supply Association and the American Petroleum Institute have recently come out in favor of carbon pricing.
The group additionally noted that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has come out in favor of a “market-based approach to accelerate greenhouse gas emissions reductions across the U.S. economy.”
“That’s something we’re learning, how do we engage people? How do we be respectful, how to be inclusive and how to, essentially, broaden the conversation?” he said.
Clark-Phelps has been taking part in the lobbying meetings with local members of Congress for several years, but this time the meeting was virtual, allowing more members to take part.
Members of the group go to Washington, D.C., to speak with their local member three times a year, in June and November.
“In March we would typically try to get a meeting with the member and his or her staff because this is a time when they would have recess,” he said. “Being virtual is certainly not as effective as face-to-face. We prefer to meet face-to-face and plan to do so again eventually. It makes it easier for people to participate, because not everyone has the time or resources to travel to Washington D.C. This way we can get more inclusive.”
Clark-Phelps is one of Latta’s constituents and they have met before. He has not met with two new constituents that took part: Aameera Haris, a conservative high school senior at the Toledo Technology Academy and Pastor Jim Wenger from Deshler.
“Haris was there as the youngest member of the team, and a conservative voice. We also had Pastor Jim Wenger. He was good to have in the meeting because his congregation is in Deshler, Ohio, which is in the more rural part of the district. He has many farmers in his congregation. These are just two examples of the many voices were bringing in that are very important to include.”