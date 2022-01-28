Four Northwest Ohio school districts are being threatened with a lawsuit over their mask mandates.
However, Penta Career Center, which is one of the four, hasn’t required masks since late October.
Penta, plus Perrysburg, Maumee and and Sylvania school districts are facing a civil suit if they don’t stop requiring students wear masks.
The districts were alerted to the pending lawsuits on Jan. 21 by Mendenhall Law Group in Akron.
Throughout the pandemic, Perrysburg Schools has continued to make decisions it believes to be in the best interest of its students and staff, according to a statement from the district.
“Federal courts with authority over Ohio have specifically determined that masking policies are enforceable in schools, and have recognized that science supports those policies,” the statement said.
It listed two prior lawsuits against school districts where the districts won.
“(Perrysburg) is looking forward to responding to the Northeast Ohio law firm,” the statement concluded.
Penta started the school year mask free. They became required in early September when cases within the school spiked. In a letter to parents in October, Superintendent Ed Ewers announced that face coverings would be strongly recommended.
Penta has a “mask optional, but encouraged” protocol, which has been in place since Oct. 27.
Penta has KN95 masks available in the teacher workrooms and at entry doors and has enhanced its HVAC system to mitigate the dangers associated with airborne particles.
Walter Mendenall attended the December board meeting at Penta to speak of the Constitutional violations of quarantines and the masking of students.
Penta at that time was not requiring masks.
He said by forcing students to wear a mask or quarantine, schools are violating the law by promoting coercion.
Mendenhall could not be reached and a request for the letter sent to the named school districts was not immediately answered.