A Perrysburg parent appealed to the county health board to relax mask mandates and quarantine rules in schools.
At Thursday’s Wood County Health Department Board meeting, Andrew Bucher said that data is not showing that masks are preventing the transmission of the coronavirus in classrooms.
“I would just implore and I would ask this agency to take a look at those things,” he said. “I just wonder why school can continue, and school can be normal in other entire districts, in other entire states, in other entire schools within our district, in other countries (without masks and quarantines).”
Health Commissioner Ben Robison said there is data that shows masks are slowing the transmission of the virus. He said the department is planning on releasing more information on Friday.
“There is a difference, there’s a difference in terms if you … wore a mask and if you didn’t wear a mask,” Robison said.
There is 3.5 times higher risk of an outbreak when masks are not worn in schools, he said.
The Wood County Health Department recommends that masks be worn in schools. The policy is to follow Ohio Department of Health guidelines, which dictate quarantine rules when there is exposure to coronavirus and there is no mask worn.
The goal is to keep schools as safe a place as possible, Robison said.
“What is different about schools than other venues is it’s an environment that brings together students of all backgrounds and walks of life, students who themselves have risk, as well as come from families who have risks,” he said. “We don’t want to have an environment where only kids who don’t have underlying conditions feel safe attending.”
He also referenced the 2020-21 school year in Wood County, where COVID-19 was transmitted so infrequently in schools that it was a not a statistic to track. That’s also when everyone was wearing a mask, all the time, Robison said.
Schools filled with people wearing paper masks poorly on their faces gives false hope and is dangerous, Bucher said.
Bucher said that nine children under age 18 have died in Ohio during the duration of this pandemic.
Board member Richard Strow said that he had concerns on both sides of the issue.
“I am very in favor of parents having the option,” he said.
He said he was worried about unintended consequences if mask rules were relaxed, such as bullying children who did choose wear a mask.
“The other side of the token, it was reported today, that one of the major reasons the Bowling Green district here is having significant problem, with having enough bus drivers, is that kids are refusing to wear masks on the buses and some of the drivers are fearful of getting COVID,” Strow said. “Unfortunately, this can of worms is a sizeable can of worms.”
Bowling Green City Schools had four buses not operating on Thursday and Friday.
“I’m not sure, short of being an entity, and we change our position … how do we take into consideration all the other unintended consequences that go along with it,” Strow said.
Board member Bob Midden chided Bucher for not wearing a mask while addressing the board.
Bucher said that he was taking his cue from board President Cathy Nelson, who initially wasn’t wearing one when she was addressing the board earlier. He then put a mask on.
Midden also scoffed at Bucher’s statement that of 14 studies he reviewed, none showed that transmission was stopped due to masks. He said he would gather the scientific data showing masks work and share it.
Bucher said that he is happy to be courteous and wear a mask when needed, but he has a 5-year-old with a speech delay and the mandates are devastating to his learning progress.
“Everything that I’ve seen leads me to believe that our children are not at risk,” Bucher said. “I would just ask the health department to please, please reevaluate what we’re doing to our children.”
Nelson said that the board tends to follow the state health department recommendations. She also said that the recent Delta variant was much more transmittable.
“Ben and staff have had discussions with the superintendents of all the school districts, and decisions have been made according to … what was best for each district,” Nelson said.
Not all Wood County schools have mask mandates.
Robison said that four of the 18 health districts in Northwest Ohio have decided to modify their school quarantine rules.
He expects that Wood County will continue to follow state guidelines.