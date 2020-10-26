PERRYSBURG — A Perrysburg police officer was injured when his arm got tangled in the window of a vehicle that was reportedly trying to leave the scene of a crash.
The incident occurred Monday at 3:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Louisiana Avenue, according to a city spokesperson.
Police were responding to a private property crash. While investigating the crash, the driver of one of the vehicles began to drive away from the scene, the spokesperson said. The officer attempted to stop the driver and in the process his arm became tangled in the open window of the vehicle.
He was dragged a short distance before falling to the ground. He was transported to the hospital by Perrysburg medics, and is in stable condition.
The driver fled the scene but was later located by Perrysburg Township police. The investigation is currently ongoing.