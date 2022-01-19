Perrysburg Municipal Court will be holding a traveling court session on Feb. 28 in Rossford.
This day is scheduled from 2:30-5 p.m. and will be held at the municipal building, 133 Osborn St.
Judge Aram Matthew Ohanian said this is part of a broader outreach program to bring awareness of the role of the Perrysburg Municipal Court to all of the jurisdictions it serves while providing the citizens of these locations an opportunity to see how the court operates. The court will hear a selection of cases that originate from the Rossford area of the court’s jurisdiction.
This day will also be a warrant amnesty day. Anyone who has an outstanding warrant for any matter (other than a first or second degree or other serious felony) will be allowed to turn themselves in and be released on their own recognizance and given a new court date. It is hoped that many will take advantage of this opportunity to clear up outstanding issues and work towards resolution of their legal matters.
An outstanding warrant for anything from unpaid fines and costs, failures to appear, probation violations, to new charges, will be resolved for those who appear.
Outstanding warrants can have a detrimental effect on a person’s ability to find or keep a job or get a driver’s license, and by bringing the court to them, the Perrysburg court hopes to help people get back on their paths to improving their situations, Ohanian said.
There will be attorneys from the Wood County Public Defender available to assist indigent clients with this process, prosecutors from the city of Rossford, the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office and other jursidictions available for consultation as well. Court staff will also be on hand to assist in the process of removing the warrants for those who participate.
Ohanian said that this traveling court day is the first in what he hopes is at least a bi-annual event where the court will travel to different locations within the jurisdiction to provide services to all citizens represented by the court.
The court has jurisdiction in the following territories located in Wood County: Perrysburg, Rossford, Northwood, Walbridge, Luckey and Millbury and the townships of Perrysburg, Lake and Troy.