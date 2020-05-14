PERRYSBURG – A Perrysburg man was seriously injured in a Wednesday motorcycle crash on Interstate 475 on the Ohio 25 exit ramp, according to the Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred at 10:58 p.m. on I-475, eastbound, at milepost 1 at the Route 25 exit ramp.
Travis McDowell, 47, on a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle, was attempting to enter I-475 eastbound, from Route 25, when he traveled off of the left side of the roadway, struck a traffic sign and was ejected from the motorcycle.
McDowell sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Toledo Promedica Hospital by Perrysburg Fire and EMS.
It is unknown at this time if alcohol is a factor and the crash remains under investigation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Perrysburg Fire and EMS, Perrysburg Police Department, The Ohio Department of Transportation, and Pat and Son’s Towing.