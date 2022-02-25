PERRYSBURG — Mayor Tom Mackin said the city can be more welcoming — and it can start with a “dull and drab” water tower design.
“We can be a more welcoming community,” he said at his State of the City address at Way Public Library’s Topical Tuesdays talk. It was presented by the League of Women Voters of the Perrysburg Area.
The mayor brought up the water tower issue, which has become a racial discussion, at the end of the meeting.
“We’ve had hate incidents here in Perrysburg. We’ve had people paint on signs the ‘n’ word,” he said.
The race issue is exacerbated by the water tower on Interstate 75, he said. On it is art work, silhouettes of families. To some, that looks like Black people, and it’s been a joke that that is the only Black people in Perrysburg.
“If we could do something to take the prop of the joke away, I don’t know why we don’t do it,” Mackin said. “So that’s why my administration didn’t want to keep those up there. Council’s voted they want to investigate that.
“I think that is a big mistake.”
Debate about the art on the tower took a racial turn at the last council meeting when the option for maintaining the current silhouettes became a formal motion.
The Environmental Protection Agency has determined that the tower needs maintenance that would involve removing the current paint and repainting the tower. The project has a narrow window of time to be accomplished because of weather and heat. The work is estimated to start in April and be finished before summer. During that time the tower would also have to be drained.
Council approved the maintenance and painting cost of $438,725 by Seven Brothers Painting Inc. The elevated water tank is located on Ohio 199; $800,000 had been budgeted.
Council last week approved maintaining the silhouettes, but with a modern update. The new rebranded logo colors would be used, with the black becoming cobalt blue. Council also approved spending up to an additional $55,000.
Mackin said the tower should be painted with “Perrysburg” and that’s it.
“I think were better off being dull and drab,” he said. “Let’s serve our neighbors and do no harm.”
Also Tuesday, Mackin touched on a number of topics, from parks to development.
The city has over 25,000 people. That’s double the size from when Mackin first moved there in 1990, he said.
“We are a community that is really growing,” Mackin said.
According to a recent survey, the city’s attractive features are its schools, sense of community, access to the river and the small-town feel.
“One of the reasons that people come to Perrysburg is the parks. They love being outside, they love access to the riverfront,” Mackin said. “We have great parks.”
The city has put money into the parks, he said.
The cannons at Riverside Park were recently refurbished. Disc golf has exploded. The new inclusive park is making a difference in so many lives, he said.
“We’re investing in the pool,” Mackin said, adding that the summer recreation program is wildly popular.
There’s a plan to connect Orleans and Riverside parks, along with installing multi-use paths around the city that lead to downtown and the parks. The Rotary Club is raising money to put more pickleball courts in, he said.
There’s a land use plan that helps leaders plan for the future. In the past, Perrysburg officials have been criticized for reacting to development.
“The land use plan just directs how we’re going to develop and where we’re going to develop,” Mackin said.
The plan makes sure the schools can handle the growth, that the downtown is preserved and that commercial growth has a spot.
In 2021, there were 1,500 residential home permits issued, he said. There were 191 commercial permits with a value of $45 million, Mackin said.
“That is something to brag about,” he said. “The growth that has been happening will continue. … Everybody wants to be here.”