PERRYSBURG – Expansion of the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area is being considered for the downtown.
Police Chief Patrick Jones attended the city’s safety committee meeting on Dec. 8 to give an update on the DORA, together with Law Director Kate Sandretto.
During his report, Jones suggested that an improvement might be expanding the boundaries, to make it a rectangle.
“The chief said that the only violations he had amounted to about 10. Three were near the food trucks and the others were in the green space where the music and market is,” committee member Mark Weber said. “He said they were simply warnings because people didn’t realize they were outside the (DORA) boundary, and they went right back in. So if we could include them in the boundaries, we wouldn’t have any violations whatsoever.”
No citations have been given, as verbal warnings about violations were enough.
Jones suggested that “for ease of enforcement,” a square or rectangular area would be ideal for enforcement and he would be open to boundaries extending from Elm Street to Walnut Street and Front Street to Fifth Street.
Chair Barry VanHoozen read the Dec. 8 meeting minutes during the regular Tuesday full council meeting, with some clarification from Sandretto.
Committee member Deborah Born said during that committee meeting that she is not a fan of the DORA and boundaries should be left alone.
Jones responded that there haven’t been any cases of drunken or disorderly issues related to the DORA.
City Administrator Bridgette Kabat said that there has not been a large increase in trash, which was one of the concerns expressed during the original DORA council discussions and public hearings.
“Yeah, I thought after an experimental year it always made sense to expand them, in the manner the chief suggested, to have a bigger rectangular district. It’s been kind of a cookie cutter approach. It’s hard for people to know if they are in, or out, of the DORA area, particularly by Inside the Five (Brewing Company),” Councilman Tim McCarthy said. “So some of the biggest concerns didn’t appear. I think it’s now time and I think the majority of council will support a more sensible rectangular area.”
Sandretto added that there have only been minor “hiccups” without any citizen complaints.
Weber asked about the possibility of a second DORA, because there had been a failed request from the management of Levis Commons prior to the downtown DORA being accepted in 2020.
“A while back, there was some talk, at the state level, about possibly allowing cities with populations under 35,000 to have a second one, but that seems to have died,” he said.
Weber said that any extension of DORA boundaries would have to go through council.
“We would have to include public hearings as well. We would actually start from scratch, just like this DORA. We would have to get everyone’s input and go through the whole process,” Weber explained. “Absolutely. Absolutely I’m for it.”
Also at the committee meeting was Inside the Five owner Chris Morris. He said that the DORA has increased business at his restaurant and he reported that the owner of Ragazza Boutique told him they had also seen increased business.
Morris was supportive of expanded boundaries that included the green space and also suggested a secondary DORA cup during the winter for warm drinks.
An ordinance for the additional cup is not necessary, according to Sandretto.
An environmentally friendly cup was suggested by Born.
VanHoozen said that committee members will discuss changes in the boundaries with representatives of the Commodore Building and the Way Public Library before any formal proposals.