PERRYSBURG — The City of Perrysburg and the City of Maumee will be hosting the traditional Independence Day fireworks on July 3 (rain date is July 4).
Fireworks will begin at dusk and will last approximately 20-25 minutes. As in year's past the two cities will split the cost of the fireworks display, which will be $15,000 for each city.
Fort Meigs Historic Site will allow visitors on their property for the annual event. Food trucks will be on site to provide refreshments.
In an effort to avoid emergency vehicles being caught in traffic, an emergency traffic lane will be maintained on Fort Meigs Road.
The northbound lane of Fort Meigs Road will be closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles between Eckel Junction Road and West Indiana Avenue. The closure will begin at 9 p.m. and will continue until sufficient traffic has left the area. Southbound traffic on Fort Meigs Road will be maintained throughout the event.
The Maumee-Perrysburg Bridge will be closed at 8 p.m. and will re-open after the fireworks display is completed and the bridge has been cleaned. Motorists should plan on using alternate river crossings on Interstate 475 and Interstate 75. All westbound traffic on West Front Street will be forced to go south on Ohio 25 and northbound traffic on Route 25 will be forced to go east on West Front Street.
The special traffic pattern will go into effect at 9 p.m. and will remain in effect until the officer in charge determines that traffic has returned to normal. The police division recommends that guests make arrangements to arrive prior to 9 p.m. and plan on leaving the area after 11 p.m. to avoid the congestion and confusion.
The times of the alternate traffic flow patterns are subject to change based on area observations during the event and the need to effectively provide city services to residents.