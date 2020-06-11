PERRYSBURG – The City of Perrysburg and the City of Maumee have decided to reschedule the Fourth of July Fireworks Display, which are typically scheduled for July 3, to Sept. 4, due to coronavirus.
The rain date will be Sept. 6.
Both cities have diligently been working together for several weeks to determine the safest solution for celebrating Independence Day during the current public health emergency, according to a Perrysburg press release issued on Thursday.
The decision making process considered several factors prior to postponing the annual fireworks display.
Although Ohio is slowly reopening, guidelines currently still in place recommend social distancing and limit large gatherings.
Additionally, under the direction of the Ohio History Connection, Fort Meigs Historic Site is currently closed to the public. Fort Meigs historically has been a popular venue for the community to gather to watch the fireworks display.
Maumee Mayor Richard Carr and Perrysburg Mayor Tom Mackin express their concerns with the following statement:
“We take the safety of our communities very seriously. The decision to postpone the Independence Day fireworks celebrations has not been an easy one. We hope you understand that our priorities are keeping you all safe by remaining vigilant in the fight against COVID-19. We are taking measures to help reduce the spread of this virus and re-scheduling Independent Day celebrations falls into this category. We will continue to monitor the public health emergency and we hope to host this popular community wide event in a few months. We appreciate your patience and understanding during these challenging times.”