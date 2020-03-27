The Perrysburg man who stole $234,000 from a community center has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Harold Craig, 45, appeared in front on Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger on Friday.
In January, a jury found the former president of the Perrysburg Heights Community Center guilty of stealing money from the non-profit organization. The counts included engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a felony of the first degree; one count aggravated theft, a felony of the third degree; and three counts of money laundering, each a felony of the third degree.
Craig’s attorney, W. Alex Smith argued against a long sentence, asking for less than four years, on the basis of the numerous anecdotes about Craig’s character and the many hours he put in with the association.
“He’s a model for those individuals to see, money aside,” Smith said. “His time and effort is something that needs to be commended.
“Locking him up and throwing away the key isn’t going to make the Perrysburg Heights organization whole again.”
“What he is is a thief,” said Christoper Anderson, Wood County assistant prosecutor.
He went through how Craig, as association treasurer, was running fundraisers for his own benefit, how he placed money into a medical account no one used and then moved it to his personal account, and how he said the association was having financial difficulties that led to the release of a janitor and director.
Anderson said it is ironic that Craig said the association had no money, because he was stealing it.
Craig was named treasurer in 2012, then director in 2013 when the former director left. At that point, he had complete control over the finances, Anderson said.
Anderson asked for a 14-year sentence.
When asked to speak, Craig said “all I’ve ever done in my entire life is help children.”
“With all respect, he doesn’t understand how it works,” he said about the association’s finances and Anderson’s comments.
Craig added that at no time has the association accused him of taking money.
“Please realize sometimes the prosecution is wrong,” he asked of Reger.
Craig appeared in court in an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs and leg shackles. He wiped tears from his face after speaking.
Reger sentenced Craig to seven years on the charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; and 36 months for theft, a third-degree felony. The sentences will be served concurrently.
The three remaining charges of money laundering were merged, so no sentence was given.
Craig “saw the funds of the community association as his funds. He saw the community association as him. They were not separate. It seems he was the association,” Reger said.
“The lost money is lost opportunity. We don’t know how many people could have been helped by this. There is no question the stuff that he has done … has helped a lot of people, but to what purpose?”
On March 13, Smith, requested a new trial due to a witness failing to respond to a subpoena.
Craig appeared in front of Reger on March 6, asking for new counsel on the grounds of not enough effort was made to get the testimony from the list of witnesses he gave Smith and said he had only met with Smith once during a six-month time.
“I am confident in my performance at trial, I am confident in my performance in preparation of that,” said Smith, who was appointed by the court.
“If the court of appeals find I am ineffective, he gets a second shot at us,” Smith said.
Reger saw no need for a new attorney prior to sentencing, and Craig ultimately withdrew his request for new counsel.
On Friday, Reger denied the motion for a new trial.
Craig must also pay $234,000 in restitution to the Perrysburg Heights Community Center. Upon release from jail, he will be placed on three years mandatory post-release control.
Craig was president of the association from 2013-15. The non-profit organization, founded in 1991, runs the Perrysburg Heights Community Center, a facility in the Perrysburg Heights neighborhood that provides programs and assistance to community members.
Craig was accused of taking $234,000 from the organization through a series of shell games and deposits and withdrawals from various accounts.
According to his indictment, the most serious charge, the pattern of corrupt activity, lists 11 separate instances of felonious actions. One of those incidents listed involved his alleged depositing funds intended for the Perrysburg Heights Community Association into his own private account(s). Other incidents involved his having allegedly withdrawing funds from the center’s account for his own personal use.
After the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Charitable Law Section did a preliminary investigation, the results were turned over to the Wood County Prosecutor’s office.
After Craig was removed as president of the association, he moved to Cleveland and was taken into custody Sept. 27, 2018 at his residence.