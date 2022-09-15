LIME CITY – A Perrysburg man was seriously injured after his vehicle went off the road Thursday morning in Perrysburg Township.
The Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred on Five Point Road east of Lime City Road at approximately 12:22 a.m.
A Jeep Cherokee operated by Alex Pease, 28, was traveling west on Five Point Road when he traveled left of the center line and off the south side of the roadway, where his vehicle struck a culvert. Pease suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.
Pease, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported by EMS to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo..
The crash remains under investigation.
The patrol was assisted on scene by the Perrysburg Township Police Department, Perrysburg Township Fire & EMS and Pat and Son Towing.