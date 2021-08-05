A Perrysburg man has been placed on community control after he pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant.
Justin Middleton, 30, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
He had pleaded guilty in to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, all third-degree felonies.
“These are a fair amount of high-level drug trafficking incidents over a course of time,” said Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney James Tafelski.
Defense attorney Stevin Groth asked for community control.
“If the court looks at the history here, my client is an average kid who got hooked on drugs and to facilitate that he sells drugs and uses drugs,” he said. “This is one of those cases where, with all respect to law enforcement, they could have arrested him on the first sale, the second sale, the third sale, or the fourth sale.”
Tafelski had previously said that on July 30 and Aug. 20, 2019, Middleton sold meth to a confidential informant working for the Perrysburg Township Police Department.
On both occasions, the sale was three times the bulk amount of that drug.
On Sept. 12, Middleton was stopped by Perrysburg Township police for a traffic violation, and a search of the vehicle showed the defendant was in possession of meth, again at three times the bulk amount.
In the interim after the sales, Middleton was arrested in Monroe, Michigan, and placed on community control.
Since then, he has lived a clean and healthy life, Groth said.
If he is placed on community control, “everything good continues to go forward,” Groth said.
While on probation in Lucas County, Middleton has reconnected with his child, is working and paying child support, Groth said.
“This seems to be tied to his mental state and behavior, not some outside idea that he would be running some big drug enterprise,” he said.
“I was in the wrong,” Middleton said. “It was something I did to just get by, not make myself wealthier.”
Those incidents happened two years ago, and he is a different person now, he said.
Kuhlman said all three charges have a presumption of prison and are considered to be organized criminal acts.
But Middleton did not cause injury to person or property, the judge said.
Kuhlman sentenced Middleton to three years community control and 90 days house arrest with allowances to leave home for work and child visitation.
He must undergo mental health and dependency assessments, and complete out-patient drug treatment.
Middleton must pay, within three years, restitution of $270 to the Perrysburg Township Police Department for overtime costs and $1,872 for purchases made during the investigation.
Kuhlman reserved a prison term of 36 months for each charge should Middleton have a community control violation.
A second-degree felony charge of aggravating trafficking in drugs was dismissed at sentencing.