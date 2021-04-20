A Perrysburg man who strangled a woman has been sentenced to jail.
Pedro Campos III, 22, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. He was taken into custody after his appearance.
Campos had been indicted in June for felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney James Tafelski said that this was a violent offense and during the pre-sentencing investigation, Campos admitted to strangling the victim but left out that she lost consciousness to the point she urinated.
He said the defendant does not appear physically opposing – Campos is less than 6 feet tall – but the violence and shocking nature of this defense deserves a prison sentence.
According to court documents, on June 3, Campos was a passenger in a vehicle parked at his home in Perrysburg. During an argument with the driver, he reached across and grabbed her throat so hard that the force lifted her from the seat. She stated during this time, she could not breathe, urinated and began feeling dizzy.
Defense attorney Stevin Groth said his client’s conduct was unacceptable and physical violence is never appropriate.
Campus and the victim had been in a relationship for a period of time, and she once stabbed him with a pencil, Groth said.
“There are better ways to solve these sort of situations than the conduct of my client,” he said.
He has youth, a limited record and has expressed some remorse, Groth said.
While there is a presumption for prison at this felony level, he asked for local incarceration.
“It would have same effect, shocking my client, having him experience what it is to lose freedom for his behavior.”
This will cost him his job, his freedom and be a permanent mark on his record, Groth said.
Campos has been on an ankle monitor for 10 months, and as part of his bond, he was to have no contact with the victim and avoid going within two miles of her home in Toledo.
Tafelski said the defendant has failed to charge the monitor and has violated the exclusion zone.
Groth said that there have been no new reports of inappropriate behavior conducted by his client.
The victim suffered serious physical harm, Kuhlman said.
“It’s terrifying to read what happened,” he said.
Not following the terms of his release from jail by letting his monitor’s battery die and having multiple violations of the exclusion zone “do not lend me to believe that you’re going to follow the terms of community control in the future,” Kuhlman said to Campos.
He added that Campos said in the pre-sentencing report that he thought this has been blown out of proportion.
“The results could have been different for the victim in this case,” Kuhlman said.
Campos is young and has no record, but there is a history of abuse and according to the victim, a history of him strangling her, he said.
Kuhlman sentenced Campos to a minimum of three years and a maximum of 4.5 years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. There is a presumption that he will be released after three years but that will be determined by ODRC based on his conduct while incarcerated.
He will have a mandatory three years on post-release control after leaving prison.