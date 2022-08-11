A Perrysburg man who solicited sex from an undercover police officer has been sentenced to jail.
Brandon Boone, 30, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He had pleaded guilty in June to importuning and the amended charge of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, both fifth-degree felonies.
A charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles was dismissed.
According to court documents, Boone solicited sex from a law enforcement officer, who was posing as a 15-year-old female on the Whisper app, several times between April 1, 2021, and March 2, 2022. He continued to talk about meeting for oral sex but would not do so until he saw a nude picture of her.
The conversation moved to Snapchat, and he was identified after a Snapchat search warrant was conducted.
Boone told the judge he has done everything asked of him, included counseling, and he wants to be able to continue providing for his family.
He must register as a Tier I sex offender, which will require him to register annually for 15 years.
“These are very disturbing facts, and you did understand what you were doing was wrong, but you continued to do it,” Mack said.
She sentenced Boone to 30 days in jail and upon his release he must continue with substance abuse, mental health and sex offender treatments.
He will be placed on community control for three years after being released from jail.