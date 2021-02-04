A Perrysburg man accused of assaulting three first responders has been sentenced.
Curtis Gordon, 33, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
He had pleaded guilty to one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts resisting arrest, both first-degree misdemeanors.
Two additional charges of assault were dismissed.
Defense attorney Justin Daler said his client had successfully completed drug and alcohol counseling and his only criminal history is due to his alcohol consumption
Daler said Gordon blacked out that night and remembers waking up in jail.
On June 3, Perrysburg Township police were called to the 12000 block of Jefferson Street for an intoxicated male, who was identified as Gordon. He was found down the street moaning and lying on his back in a bush. After getting to his feet, he attempted to run away from the medics. A policeman grabbed Gordon by the arm and then sat him on the ground. Gordon then leaned back and hit the officer on the right side of the face with a closed fist.
While being placed in handcuffs, he resisted by placing his arms underneath his body and rolling onto his stomach. After being handcuffed, he was placed on a gurney where he continued to kick his legs. As he was being strapped to the gurney, he sat up and struck the medic in the head using his forehead. He was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee. During the course of the arrest, he reportedly made multiple statements to officers and medics that he was going to kill them and their families.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Romaker said his office had received an impact statement from a sergeant on scene who spent $500 on eye care after the incident.
At the time of the indictment, his office did not have that evidence, which could have made the assault charge a second-degree felony, he said.
The sergeant who sought care told him what happens on the job is part of the job, Romaker said. That police officer also may need physical therapy to ease the pain in his jaw.
After speaking with the other two first responders, those charges were dismissed, he said.
A statement by the defense that Gordon is a different person pre-alcohol and another post-alcohol is no excuse, Romaker said.
Any sentence of community control needs to require alcohol assessments, and he recommended an additional 180 days in jail, to be served concurrently, for the two misdemeanors,
Romaker also asked that Reger reserve 18 months in prison if community control is violated.
“If getting sober is not enough, it has to be scarier than that,” he said.
Gordon said that since he got out of jail, he has only taken steps to move forward.
This was an eye opener, he said, and this had helped him achieve more in the past months than anything he has tried in the past five years.
“I wish I could take it back,” Gordon said.
Gordon said he knew he had to stay away from alcohol, and his history of assaults is because he can’t control his temper when he is drinking.
“As long as I stay away from alcohol, I don’t have that problem,” he said.
Reger imposed a sentence of four years community control for the assault charge to include 180 days on a SCRAM monitor, which automatically samples the wearer’s perspiration for alcohol every 30 minutes. Gordon also must complete 200 hours of community service and pay restitution to the police officer. He was fined $1,000, of which $250 will be forgiven every year an AA sponsor sends a letter stating Gordon has stayed in contact.
Reger reserved 18 months in prison if any terms of community control are violated.
For the first misdemeanor charges, Gordon must spend 180 days on SCRAM, with credit given for the 54 days he has spent in custody.
For the second misdemeanor charge, Reger imposed a 180-day suspended jail sentence.