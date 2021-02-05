A Perrysburg man who violated probation was led away to jail after being sentenced Tuesday.
Tracy Charles-Edward Gray, 22, appeared in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Gray was arrested on a warrant as soon as he entered the courthouse.
He was indicted in October 2018 for three counts of trafficking in cocaine, all fifth-degree felonies.
Once in March and twice in April of that year, he met with a confidential informant working with the Bowling Green Police Division. The first time he sold approximately seven “rocks” of crack cocaine for $100; the second time he sold approximately five “rocks” of crack cocaine for $100; the third time he sold approximately nine “rocks” of crack cocaine for $100, all during the controlled drug buys.
A hearing was held in February 2019 on Gray’s request for intervention in lieu of conviction. The request was granted for a period of two years.
In November 2019, Gray was charged with felony forgery, theft and breaking and entering.
In April 2020, his intervention was continued for an additional two years for a termination date of Feb. 15, 2023.
A second violation was filed in January after he was charged in Michigan for driving with an expired license fleeing from police. He had failed to notify his probation officer of the charges.
He also did not tell his probation officer he had moved to Michigan.
That was when a nationwide warrant was issued.
Gray pleaded guilty Tuesday to the new violations.
Defense attorney Christopher McGowan said his client has remained drug free, tested negative for drugs before he appeared in court and is getting counseling at the Zepf Center.
This situation is “a bit of unfortunate circumstances … he’s owned up to it,” McGowan said.
He said that Gray wasn’t driving the car that fled police, but that he had left it at a muffler shop. A week later, he was pulled over, told of the charge and his vehicle was impounded.
“He understands there is substantial time over his head,” McGowan said. “He understands he handled everything completely wrong. He wasn’t honest.”
McGowan asked the court to consider keeping his client on probation in Detroit.
“I know the court is not happy he did not see the benefits of this program,” McGowan said. He said his client remained drug free and made his probation appointments and “thought that was good enough.”
“We don’t believe that probation is appropriate,” said Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Anderson.
Gray has destroyed his relationship with the probation department by lying, he said.
Gray said after he lost his local apartment in August, he moved to Michigan. He said he knew he wasn’t being honest about his address.
“Honesty is essential to successful probation,” Reger said.
He terminated the intervention in lieu of conviction and sentenced Gray to two years of community control, fined him $300 and sentenced him to 30 days in jail.
Reger reserved 12 months in prison for each of the three charges, which he can imposed either concurrently or consecutively if Gray violates community control.
McGowan asked if Gray can begin serving the sentence next week.
“It’s going to start now,” Reger said.